More heat records will fall

Extreme heat continues today, with the best chance for storms staying mostly south and west of Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be much like yesterday with several areas seeing record or near-record highs.

The best storm chances will also stay mainly south and southwest of Tucson.

The Extreme Heat Warning continues through 8 PM Friday.

Increasing moisture will bring slightly better storm chances for the weekend, and a few degrees of cooling. But above normal temperatures will also remain into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

