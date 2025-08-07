More heat records will fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be much like yesterday with several areas seeing record or near-record highs.

The best storm chances will also stay mainly south and southwest of Tucson.

The Extreme Heat Warning continues through 8 PM Friday.

Increasing moisture will bring slightly better storm chances for the weekend, and a few degrees of cooling. But above normal temperatures will also remain into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

