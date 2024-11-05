More chilly air arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have enjoyed some nice fall weather over the past couple of days, but another wave of chilly air arrives for the end of the week.

High temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s to finish the week along with overnight lows in the upper 30s for early Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is going to bring beautiful weather back to southern Arizona and high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s for Sunday and Monday.

This weekend warming trend will precede another chilly system that will arrive for the middle of next week.

The weather pattern has most definitely switched as we see one cold front after another impact southern Arizona!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

