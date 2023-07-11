Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoonal moisture holds on for hopeful rain

Existing isolated storm chances mainly from Tucson south and east
Storms chances continue from Tucson south and east
Posted at 5:11 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 08:11:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are still seeing enough lingering moisture for a 40% chance for storms today, mainly from Tucson south and east.

This pattern will continue through Wednesday before a bit of drying occurs.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue into early next week, potentially 
ramping up a bit again this weekend. 

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday then diminish somewhat Thursday into the weekend as high pressure settles over the area, suppressing the storm activity. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018