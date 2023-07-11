Monsoonal moisture holds on for hopeful rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are still seeing enough lingering moisture for a 40% chance for storms today, mainly from Tucson south and east.

This pattern will continue through Wednesday before a bit of drying occurs.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue into early next week, potentially

ramping up a bit again this weekend.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday then diminish somewhat Thursday into the weekend as high pressure settles over the area, suppressing the storm activity.

