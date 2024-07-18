Watch Now
Monsoon will stay active through the weekend and into next week

This weekend could bring some strong thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 18, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active for the end of the week and going through the weekend.

Plenty of moisture will provide the fuel for thunderstorms and high pressure will settle to our northwest to put southeastern Arizona in a favorable position for thunderstorms.

This weekend, the thunderstorms will roll off the Mogollon Rim and move south.

This pattern will often produce strong thunderstorms that create damaging outflow wind.

We'll keep an extra close eye on the sky this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

