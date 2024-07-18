Monsoon will stay active through the weekend and into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active for the end of the week and going through the weekend.

Plenty of moisture will provide the fuel for thunderstorms and high pressure will settle to our northwest to put southeastern Arizona in a favorable position for thunderstorms.

This weekend, the thunderstorms will roll off the Mogollon Rim and move south.

This pattern will often produce strong thunderstorms that create damaging outflow wind.

We'll keep an extra close eye on the sky this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

