Monsoon will stay active through the weekend

Some strong thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend and into the beginning of the week
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jul 19, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the weekend as thunderstorms roll off the White Mountains and the Mogollon Rim.

This pattern is commonly know as the "rimshot" and typically creates thunderstorms that move southwest.

In this pattern, thunderstorms are typically a bit stronger and are capable of bringing damaging outflow wind and some heavy rain.

Despite the chances of rain, hot temperatures will continue with highs running between 104° and 107° in the lower elevations of southern Arizona.

Have a safe and great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

