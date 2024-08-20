TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the middle of the week, but much drier air is on the way for the end of the week and the weekend.

Tuesday, most thunderstorms will occur south and southwest of Tucson as drier air moves in east of the metro area.

Wednesday, the pattern shifts and will bring more widespread thunderstorms and some of those could reach severe levels.

For the end of the week, a southwest flow will develop over southern Arizona and will chase monsoon away for the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down a few degrees for the end of the week and will have our highs staying closer to 100°.

Enjoy the monsoon while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

