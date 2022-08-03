Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will stay parked to our northeast and be in a position to keep a steady chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through the end of the week.

The position of the high will also keep us quite warm through the end of the week as highs climb to around 100° with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

By the end of the week, the high will slide east and open the door for more moisture to return to southeastern Arizona.

This will give monsoon and boost and the result will be a better chance of rain to finish the week and through the weekend.

August is off to a good start with monsoon!

Cuyler Diggs

