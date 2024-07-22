TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active this week as a favorable weather pattern will continue to produce daily thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop each afternoon and few of the thunderstorms will continue into the late night and early morning hours.

A few of the thunderstorms will be strong and will be capable of producing more gusty outflow wind, heavy rain and some localized flooding.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s through the end of the week along with overnight lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Typical monsoon weather as we go into the end of July!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

