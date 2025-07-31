Monsoon will stay active for one more day before extreme heat returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chance of thunderstorms arrives Thursday afternoon as monsoon tries to bring more rain before being replaced by high pressure and extreme heat.

The best chance of rain will occur to the southeast of Tucson, but the metro area will likely see a few thunderstorms going into Thursday evening.

High pressure returns Friday and will bring more extreme heat that could have our high temperatures going as high as 110° through the weekend.

Extreme Heat Warnings will be in effect for Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm each day.

Make sure to plan accordingly for another sizzling hot weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

