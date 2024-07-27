Watch Now
Monsoon will stay a little quieter this weekend

High pressure moves closer and will reduce the amount of thunderstorms we see over the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon won't be as active through the weekend as high pressure moves closer to southern Arizona.

This high pressure system will bring drier air back to the region and will also reduce the instability in our atmosphere.

Even so, scattered thunderstorms are still expected to develop in the afternoon and some will continue into the overnight hours.

The best chance of thunderstorms will occur to the south and southeast of Tucson.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s through the weekend and into early next week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

