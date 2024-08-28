Monsoon will soon become much less active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will become less active as we work our way closer to Labor Day weekend.

Our weather pattern will change into a drier, more stable pattern and this will limit thunderstorm activity.

By the end of the week, most thunderstorms will be confined to areas along the international border and the White Mountains.

High temperatures will stay close to 100° for the end of the week and all through the holiday weekend.

We are quickly nearing that time of the year when monsoon will fade away.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

