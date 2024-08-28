Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon will soon become much less active

Monsoon will soon take a break as we get into Labor Day weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will become less active as we work our way closer to Labor Day weekend.

Our weather pattern will change into a drier, more stable pattern and this will limit thunderstorm activity.

By the end of the week, most thunderstorms will be confined to areas along the international border and the White Mountains.

High temperatures will stay close to 100° for the end of the week and all through the holiday weekend.

We are quickly nearing that time of the year when monsoon will fade away.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk