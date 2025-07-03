Monsoon will become less active as we get closer to Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a busy monsoon day, on Wednesday, a quieter weather pattern will return for the end of the week.

Thursday will still bring scattered thunderstorms to southern Arizona, but we won't see as much activity as we did on Wednesday.

For the Fourth of July, we will see isolated thunderstorms and most of those will occur south of Tucson.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to finish the week, but drier air returns over the weekend and will allow highs to climb as high as 108° by Monday.

Along with the added heat, a better chance of thunderstorms arrives early next week.

It appears a typical monsoon pattern has begun!

Cochise County Forecast

