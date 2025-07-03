Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon will become less active as we get closer to Independence Day

Fewer thunderstorms are expected through the end of the week and all through the weekend
Monsoon won't be as active to finish the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a busy monsoon day, on Wednesday, a quieter weather pattern will return for the end of the week.

Thursday will still bring scattered thunderstorms to southern Arizona, but we won't see as much activity as we did on Wednesday.

For the Fourth of July, we will see isolated thunderstorms and most of those will occur south of Tucson.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to finish the week, but drier air returns over the weekend and will allow highs to climb as high as 108° by Monday.

Along with the added heat, a better chance of thunderstorms arrives early next week.

It appears a typical monsoon pattern has begun!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network