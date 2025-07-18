Monsoon will become a bit more active to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will make an attempt to become a bit more active as we finish the week and go into the weekend.

The best chance of thunderstorms will remain to the south and southeast of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some drier air is moving in and will allow high temperatures to climb into the low 100s for the next several days along with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Even though monsoon has slowed down, we still have a chance of rain all the way through the start of next week.

