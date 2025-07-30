Monsoon will attempt to bring some rain before the end of the week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our hot, dry weather pattern has chased monsoon away and allowed triple-digit heat to blanket much of southern Arizona.

High temperatures will remain over 100° all the way into the beginning of next week as high pressure returns over the weekend.

Monsoon will have slightly better success of bringing rain to southeastern Arizona for Wednesday and Thursday.

The best chances of rain will remain to the east and south of Tucson with gusty outflow wind and localized flooding being the main concerns.

Let's hope we can get some rain before the next wave of hot, dry weather arrives for the weekend!

