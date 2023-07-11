Monsoon tries to bring relief from the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is trying to bring relief from the heat, but getting widespread thunderstorms is a challenge.

Plenty of moisture will provide the fuel for thunderstorms as we go into the middle of the week, but drier air will return by the end of the week and take us into the weekend.

Hot temperatures will continue and by the weekend, we'll see highs hovering close to 110°.

Let's hope for some rain before the extreme heat returns!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

