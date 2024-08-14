Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon takes a break for the rest of the week

High pressure returns to Arizona and will chase monsoon away for a few days
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure returns for the remainder of the week and will chase our monsoon thunderstorms away while allowing temperatures to climb a few degrees.

Drier, warmer air will be the rule until we see a little moisture return Friday evening followed by a bit more moisture over the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

A better chance of rain will return this weekend, but only scattered thunderstorms are expected.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk