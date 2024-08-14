Monsoon takes a break for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure returns for the remainder of the week and will chase our monsoon thunderstorms away while allowing temperatures to climb a few degrees.

Drier, warmer air will be the rule until we see a little moisture return Friday evening followed by a bit more moisture over the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

A better chance of rain will return this weekend, but only scattered thunderstorms are expected.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

