Monsoon takes a break for the Fourth of July weekend

High pressure returns for the Fourth of July and will keep us drier and bring some much warmer air through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A quieter monsoon pattern arrives for the Fourth of July and the heat will climb through the rest of the holiday weekend.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected for Independence Day and most of those will be well south of Tucson.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s to finish the week, but will quickly climb into the low 100s through the weekend and be close to 110° early next week.

The good news is the monsoon will become more active early next week as moisture returns to southern Arizona.

For now, enjoy a safe and happy Fourth of July!

