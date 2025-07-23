Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon takes a break as we go into the end of the week

Monsoon will take a vacation and allow hot, dry air to return for the end of the week
Hot, dry air returns to southern Arizona
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will take a long break and this will allow hot temperatures to return to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s to finish the week and get all the way to 107° by the end of the weekend.

Monsoon will return early next week, but we'll have to endure some pretty intense heat in the meantime.

Please factor the heat into your outdoor plans over the next several days.

Cochise County Forecast

