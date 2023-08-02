Watch Now
Monsoon takes a break and extreme heat returns

Posted at 7:02 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 22:02:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern has changed and is one that will keep monsoon activity to a minimum along with bringing back some extreme heat.

Excessive Heat Watches have already been posted and will go into effect Friday morning.

The Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect through Sunday evening as high temperatures could climb as high as 113°F.

We'll have to wait until next week to see a decent chance of thunderstorms.

Cuyler Diggs

