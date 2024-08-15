Monsoon takes a break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will stay with us for the remainder of the week and will chase our monsoon thunderstorms away while allowing temperatures to stay a few degrees above average.

Thursday will bring dry weather, but a little moisture will return Friday which will produce a few thunderstorms south and southwest of Tucson.

More moisture arrives over the weekend and will produce scattered thunderstorms throughout southern Arizona.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s through the end of the week and into the weekend along with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Keep the sunscreen handy for the end of the week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

