Monsoon struggles to push our extreme heat aside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a few thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona, but the heat will be stubborn to step aside.

Excessive Heat Warnings go back into effect this weekend.

High pressure will move overhead and limit our thunderstorm activity along with sending high temperatures soaring over 110° in several lower desert locations.

With added humidity, the heat will feel even more oppressive and we'll need to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

