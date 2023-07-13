Watch Now
Monsoon struggles to push our extreme heat aside

Excessive Heat Warnings return this weekend
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 21:51:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a few thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona, but the heat will be stubborn to step aside.

Excessive Heat Warnings go back into effect this weekend.

High pressure will move overhead and limit our thunderstorm activity along with sending high temperatures soaring over 110° in several lower desert locations.

With added humidity, the heat will feel even more oppressive and we'll need to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

