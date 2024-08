TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day of storms, the chances for showers will continue throughout the next week in the afternoons. This will include localized heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and flash flooding.

The temperatures in Tucson will be in the low 100s for the high and Sierra Vista will be in the mid-90s for the high.

Cochise County Forecast August 17

