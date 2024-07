TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a destructive line of storms slammed Tucson Sunday evening, Monsoon returned Monday with severe storms across Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties.

Daily storm chances will stick with us for the rest of the week, with daytime highs warming to around 105 for Tucson by the middle of this week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 7.15.24

