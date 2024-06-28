Monsoon stays relatively quiet to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Outside of strong thunderstorms over portions of Santa Cruz County and Cochise County, monsoon has remained relatively quiet for the end of the week.

Monsoon activity will remain limited for the end of the week with the exception of some stronger storms that will favor areas south and southeast of Tucson.

This weekend, the pattern will change and bring a better chance of widespread thunderstorms to southern Arizona.

Sunday will bring a good chance of stronger thunderstorms and this pattern will take us into the middle of next week.

Hot temperatures will remain with us through the weekend with highs running close to 105° before slightly cooler temperatures return early next week.

Monsoon will soon become more active!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

