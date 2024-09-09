Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays quiet, temps stay hot to start new week

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It won't feel like fall to start the week in Southern Arizona, but cooler temperatures and a return of rain chances could be on the horizon.

Tucson's daily highs should stay above 100 through the middle of this week with mostly sunny skies. Cochise County will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 90s.

Temperatures could drop nicely by next weekend, when we'll also see our next best chance for rain.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.8.24

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network