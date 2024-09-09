Monsoon stays quiet, temps stay hot to start new week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It won't feel like fall to start the week in Southern Arizona, but cooler temperatures and a return of rain chances could be on the horizon.

Tucson's daily highs should stay above 100 through the middle of this week with mostly sunny skies. Cochise County will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 90s.

Temperatures could drop nicely by next weekend, when we'll also see our next best chance for rain.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.8.24

