Monsoon stays quiet as heat continues to climb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain relatively quiet over the next several days as dry air and high pressure dominate our weather.

High temperatures will rise through the end of the week and we'll find ourselves close to 110° throughout the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been posted and will go into effect Friday morning and stay in effect through Sunday evening.

Monsoon will try to make a bit of a comeback early next week, but chances of rain will remain low.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

