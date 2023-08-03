Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays quiet as heat continues to climb

Excessive Heat Warnings return this weekend
Posted at 6:56 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 21:56:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain relatively quiet over the next several days as dry air and high pressure dominate our weather.

High temperatures will rise through the end of the week and we'll find ourselves close to 110° throughout the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been posted and will go into effect Friday morning and stay in effect through Sunday evening.

Monsoon will try to make a bit of a comeback early next week, but chances of rain will remain low.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018