Monsoon stays more active this week

UPDATE 6 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for most of the Tucson metro area, including Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana & Picture Rocks.
Severe T-storms are moving WNW @ 20 mph. A Flood Warning is in effect for Tucson & the Catalina Mountains until 9 p.m....
——
Monsoon will stay more active this week as more moisture helps to fuel more thunderstorms.
All through the week, we'll see scattered thunderstorms with some days being a bit more active than others.
The potential for damaging outflow wind, heavy rain and localized flooding will be a little greater this week.
With the additional moisture in place, our temperatures will manage to stay just a bit lower with highs in the low 100s to start the week.
This will be a good week to pay a little closer attention to the sky and we'll be doing that to keep you updated on any warnings.
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS