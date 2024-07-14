Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays more active this week

A better chance of thunderstorms will remain with us all through the week
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 14, 2024

UPDATE 6 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for most of the Tucson metro area, including Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana & Picture Rocks.

Severe T-storms are moving WNW @ 20 mph. A Flood Warning is in effect for Tucson & the Catalina Mountains until 9 p.m....

——

Monsoon will stay more active this week as more moisture helps to fuel more thunderstorms.

All through the week, we'll see scattered thunderstorms with some days being a bit more active than others.

The potential for damaging outflow wind, heavy rain and localized flooding will be a little greater this week.

With the additional moisture in place, our temperatures will manage to stay just a bit lower with highs in the low 100s to start the week.

This will be a good week to pay a little closer attention to the sky and we'll be doing that to keep you updated on any warnings.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018