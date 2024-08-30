Watch Now
Monsoon stays for the start of Labor Day weekend

Monsoon will stay with us going into Labor Day weekend, but a switch to much drier weather is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will do its best to stick around for the end of the week and part of Labor Day weekend, but a much drier weather pattern will soon arrive.

The best chance of rain will occur over the higher elevations near the international border and also the White Mountains.

A better chance of rain arrives Saturday when more moisture will be available, but no widespread thunderstorms are expected.

High temperatures will hover around 100° through Labor Day, but will climb a few degrees higher by the middle of next week.

Monsoon is definitely showing signs of slowing way down!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

