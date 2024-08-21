Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays busy, but a quiet stretch is on the way

Wednesday will bring the possibility of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain before we go into a dry pattern for the weekend
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of moisture will combine with some instability in our atmosphere to produce strong thunderstorms as we go into Wednesday afternoon.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and some localized flooding.

By the end of the week, much drier air arrives and will drive monsoon mostly out of the picture for the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down a few degrees and run closer to 100° through the end of the week.

Wednesday looks to be a busy monsoon day and we'll keep you informed of all the latest warnings and advisories.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk