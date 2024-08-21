Monsoon stays busy, but a quiet stretch is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of moisture will combine with some instability in our atmosphere to produce strong thunderstorms as we go into Wednesday afternoon.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and some localized flooding.

By the end of the week, much drier air arrives and will drive monsoon mostly out of the picture for the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down a few degrees and run closer to 100° through the end of the week.

Wednesday looks to be a busy monsoon day and we'll keep you informed of all the latest warnings and advisories.

Cochise County Forecast

