Monsoon stays active to start July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active as we turn the calendar to July.

The first half of the week will be most active as we see a drier weather pattern returning for the 4th of July weekend.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and damaging outflow wind for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s until we get into the holiday weekend and that's when high temperatures will climb closer to 105°.

If you have yet to receive any monsoon rain, you still have a decent chance over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

