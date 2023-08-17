Monsoon stays active to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay fairly active to finish the week and will likely become more active by Saturday.

Tropical storm Hilary is going to help push some moisture across southern Arizona to start the weekend and we could see some significant rainfall.

As of now, the best chance of rain will occur south and west of Tucson where over an inch of rain is possible through Saturday.

With the arrival of the additional moisture, we'll see high temperatures fall back into the mid-90s.

Stay tuned for more details on our changing weather pattern!

Cuyler Diggs

