Monsoon stays active through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds clearing through the first half of the day, then scattered thunderstorms are expected again this afternoon, and more so this evening.

Expect daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms through at least Monday. After Monday storm chances begin to decrease.

High temperatures will remain well above normal through Saturday with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect for much of southeast Arizona.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to near normal Sunday through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

