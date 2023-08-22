Monsoon stays active through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of moisture will remain over Arizona to fuel more thunderstorms through the middle of the week.

Another tropical system will have an impact on the region as moisture from tropical depression nine arrives from the Gulf of Mexico.

This system will bring some unusual morning rain, Wednesday, and a good chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

With all of this moisture in place, temperatures will stay in the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy it now, because drier air arrives this weekend and we'll be close to 105 degrees to start next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

