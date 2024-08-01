Watch Now
Monsoon stays active for the end of the week

Monsoon will stay active for the end of the week ahead of drier, much warmer weekend weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak area of low pressure made for a busy monsoon day, Wednesday, and it looks like a decent chance of thunderstorms will continue as we go into the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday won't be as active, but some thunderstorms will still be capable of producing heavy rain and localized flooding.

A big warming trend is on the way for the weekend as high pressure moves overhead.

High temperatures will climb into the 105° to 107° range for the weekend.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

