Monsoon stays active, for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A good chance of thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week, but much drier air is on the way.

Cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms will stay with us through Thursday.

High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

The cooling trend won't last long because triple-digit heat will return Friday and continue all through the weekend.

Enjoy the slightly cooler weather while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

