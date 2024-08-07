Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays active, for now

A decent chance of thunderstorms will continue before drier, warmer air arrives for the end of the week
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A good chance of thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week, but much drier air is on the way.

Cooler temperatures and scattered thunderstorms will stay with us through Thursday.

High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

The cooling trend won't last long because triple-digit heat will return Friday and continue all through the weekend.

Enjoy the slightly cooler weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk