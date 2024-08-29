Monsoon stays a bit quieter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon won't be as active through the end of the week as drier air pushes across southern Arizona.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through Saturday, but a long stretch of drier weather is on the way for next week.

High temperatures will hover close to 100° along with overnight lows in the mid-70s through Labor Day weekend.

Monsoon appears to be looking forward to taking some time off for Labor Day along with many of the rest of us!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

