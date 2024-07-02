Monsoon shows signs of slowing down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to provide a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week, but a big downward trend in activity is heading our way.

A shift in the weather pattern will bring drier air back to southern Arizona as we go into the 4th of July weekend.

This drier pattern will carry us all the way through the holiday weekend and into next week along with some warmer temperatures.

Highs will stay in the low 100s through the middle of the week, but will hover around 106° for the 4th of July weekend.

Just like many of us, monsoon will be taking a break this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

