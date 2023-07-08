Monsoon shows signs of coming to life over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect all the way through Thursday evening of next week, but monsoon is showing signs of life.

High temperatures will remain close to record levels throughout southeastern Arizona with daytime temperatures running close to 110° in and around Tucson.

We may find some relief as moisture increases across the area and provides the fuel for some monsoon thunderstorms.

The best chance for rain will occur late in the weekend and continue into the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend and continue to play it safe with this extreme heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

