Monsoon returns to finish the week

High pressure will move east and open the door for monsoon to return for the end of the week and the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will move east and allow monsoon to return for the end of the week and the weekend.

Friday, we'll see a few thunderstorms develop south of Tucson with areas from Green Valley to Nogales seeing the best chance of rain.

More moisture and instability arrives over the weekend and will help produce scattered thunderstorms throughout southern Arizona.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s through the end of the week and into the weekend along with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Not a great chance of rain, but a few us may be lucky enough to get some rain to help cool us down.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

