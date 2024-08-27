Watch Now
Monsoon remains active through the middle of the week

A better source of moisture will keep monsoon active through the middle of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the middle of the week as more moisture arrives from the south.

This active monsoon period will stay with us through Wednesday before a much drier weather pattern takes over for the end of the week and Labor Day weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the middle of the week and run closer to 100° for the holiday weekend.

As September nears, we are seeing signs that monsoon is slowing down.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

