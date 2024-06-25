Monsoon remains active this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active as plenty of moisture will remain over southern Arizona through the end of the week.

The best chance of thunderstorms will occur through Thursday and some of those will produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Heat and humidity will continue to combine to create steamy conditions.

High temperatures will stay close to 105° with overnight lows only dipping into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Not everyone will see rain, but everyone has a chance!

Cochise County Forecast

