Monsoon remains active for the middle of the week

Cooler temperatures stay with us through the weekend
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 20:48:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain fairly active for portions of southeastern Arizona through the end of the week.

The best chance of rain will occur southeast of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a good chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Along with a better chance of rain, cooler temperatures will stay with us going all the way into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the low 100s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-70s.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts because warmer, drier air returns early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

