Monsoon remains a little quieter through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure and drier air have moved across southern Arizona which has limited monsoon activity to Santa Cruz County and southern Cochise County.

This will continue to be the case through the weekend as drier air remains with us to keep the best chance of rain to the south and southwest of Tucson.

Along with the drier air, we'll see the heat rise which will push our high temperatures back over 100° as we go through the weekend and into next week.

For most of the week, we'll see highs between 106° and 108° along with overnight lows only in the lower 80s.

Monsoon moisture will increase and bring a better chance of thunderstorms to southern Arizona which will help cool us down in the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great, safe 4th of July weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

