Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon re-emerges the 2nd half of the week

Scattered storms stay mainly south and east today, then become more widespread Wednesday through Friday
Scattered storms increase the second half of the week
Increasing storm chances on the way
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated to scattered storms will develop later today, mainly south and east of Tucson.

Strong and damaging outflow winds and blowing dust are likely with developing storms, especially across Cochise county.

Thunderstorms will increase in strength and coverage Wednesday through Friday across the majority of southeast Arizona.

Otherwise, expect daily shower and thunderstorm chances into next week with day to day variability in chances.

High temperatures will generally remain above normal this week, cooling Friday into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood