Monsoon re-emerges the 2nd half of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated to scattered storms will develop later today, mainly south and east of Tucson.

Strong and damaging outflow winds and blowing dust are likely with developing storms, especially across Cochise county.

Thunderstorms will increase in strength and coverage Wednesday through Friday across the majority of southeast Arizona.

Otherwise, expect daily shower and thunderstorm chances into next week with day to day variability in chances.

High temperatures will generally remain above normal this week, cooling Friday into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

