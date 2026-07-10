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Monsoon ramps up for the weekend

Cooler air and scattered storms become more widespread over the weekend
Thunderstorms become more widespread over the weekend
Monsoon storms ramp up for the weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday in terms of storm coverage.

The best area for storms will be to our south and east, with Tucson being on the western edge. This could bring a few isolated storms to Tucson in the evening.

Thunderstorms may produce an isolated threat of flash flooding, severe wind gusts, and blowing dust.

Moisture increases further this weekend with thunderstorm chances becoming more widespread across southeastern Arizona. The active thunderstorm pattern will continue into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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