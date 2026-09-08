Monsoon ramps up again this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy today with an isolated chance for late afternoon and late evening thunderstorms.
A more active pattern returns Wednesday into Thursday for Southeast Arizona.
The primary hazard with these storms will be heavy rainfall leading to localized flash flooding with a secondary hazard of strong outflow winds.
High temperatures will fluctuate between near normal and a few degrees below normal.
Meteorologist April Madison
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