Monsoon moisture is on the way

Hot temperatures continue, but some monsoon moisture may soon bring a little relief
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jun 18, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat will increase for the end of the week, but our first round of monsoon moisture is on the way to possibly bring a little relief.

Excessive Heat Watches are still posted for Thursday and Friday for temperatures that are expected to approach 110° as monsoon moisture arrives.

A tropical system will bring a nice surge of moisture from the east and also bring a chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona from Thursday afternoon through the weekend.

Along with the heat and the moisture, Thursday will also bring some gusty wind as this tropical system moves across the region.

Lots of weather changes on the way!

Cuyler Diggs

