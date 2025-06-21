Monsoon moisture is drifting closer to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures have arrived and will continue through the weekend as monsoon moisture drifts closer to southeastern Arizona.

Before the moisture arrives, some gusty wind will raise wildfire risk throughout southern Arizona as we go through the weekend.

Please be mindful of any items that may cause a spark or with any flammable materials.

We hope monsoon will bring relief for our dry conditions and it looks like some monsoon moisture will arrive late in the weekend and increase through the start of the week.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible from Monday afternoon all the way through Friday.

The best chance of seeing a thunderstorm, in Tucson, looks to be Tuesday.

Have a great, safe weekend and let's keep wishing that rain in here for next week!

Cochise County Forecast

