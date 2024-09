TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon returned to Southern Arizona on Sunday, bringing scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

We could see more showers and storms on Monday.

The rest of this week is looking drier and cooler, with highs in the low-90s in the Tucson area. Lows will drop into the 60s later this week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.15.24

