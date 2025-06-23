Monsoon makes an appearance this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon moisture will continue to drift across southeastern Arizona and will fuel the first monsoon thunderstorms of the year.

Most thunderstorm activity will be isolated and focused to the southeast of Tucson, but one or two thunderstorms may find their way as far west at Tucson by Tuesday afternoon.

Drier air returns Wednesday before another surge of moisture arrives for the end of the week which will help produce a few more thunderstorms.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the middle of the week with slightly warmer temperatures on the way for the end of the week and the weekend.

It's good to see a chance of thunderstorms heading our way!

Cochise County Forecast

